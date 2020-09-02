Exceptional Young Leader — Craig Powe

Online marketing is essential, not just because it he lps businesses boost their online visibility, but also because it can change the way potential customers perceive a particular business. This is an area which demands specialised expertise.

Enter Craig Powe, described as a marketing genius, who leads a highly respected team of young turks at Adtelligent, one of the fastest-growing digital media firms in Jamaica. Craig has been recognised as a creative marketing man with an exceptional talent for spotting the opportunity to develop campaigns and mobilising his team to execute to client satisfaction. “At Adtelligent we are all about viral and designing the content. We are a data-first company. We dive in and get to know the algorithms. The algorithm is always changing, so we have to study it to take advantage of the results continually,” he explains.

The urgent need for businesses to have an online presence generated reservations among those not familiar with the requirements and the possibilities. It is this fear which Craig and his team address by showing clients the value of marketing online.

Craig is proud that he did not use a loan to start the business. “My dad did give me US$10,000 to start the business a little bit after I had my first clients, which I used to buy a camera and a desktop for video editing, plus one laptop. From there, I have been able to turn that into what you see today — with zero loans,” he says. Since then the company has benefited from Government help through a $4-million grant via the DBJ Innovation Grant from New Ideas to Entrepreneurship (Ignite) programme. There has also been ongoing assistance from Graduate Work Experience Programme (GWEP), which is combined with an internship for fresh college graduates.

Many Adtelligent clients attest to the high quality and innovative approaches which this young team has delivered. That team includes Richard Stewart, a chief video editor and one of the first members of the Adtelligent team whose primary role has served to elevate the company from its 2018 beginnings to where it is today.

But it is Craig's leadership which has driven the team to success. It is also what will get them through the COVID-19 pandemic, which Craig says has upended all their projections. “Being profitable is cool, but right now I'm perplexed about what to do next. COVID has shaken business confidence. I had a lot of plans for 2020 that just kind of went out of the water,” he says.

However, Craig and his team remain confident that the future will bring new opportunities — not just for the company but for Jamaica.”My personal goal is to use Adtelligent as a vehicle to show Jamaica and the world what can be done when you believe in young people, have patience, treat them fairly and invest in them — heavy, heavy investment,” he says. “Right now, I'm looking to bolster internal capacity and eventually process compliance. Hopefully, if all goes well, we will be building higher and higher into the next year.”