Create a better playlist

IF you enjoy streaming music from Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer , we have news about new tools to add extra features and options.

Songpocket (for iPhone and iPad) plugs right into the music app on your phone or tablet, with music organised by artiste name, and from there you can start reordering the lists and moving albums between groupings of your choice.

MagicPlaylist promises to create “the playlist of your dreams” by generating a playlist from one of your favourite songs. It can be one, two, or three hours long and saved straight to your Spotify account. YT Music Mini plugs into Chrome or Microsoft Edge and controls YouTube Music playback. Extensions allow switching between light and dark modes, control of playback and putting lyrics on screen.