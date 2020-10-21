Did Facebook steal Instagram's look?
The Facebook and Instagram merger has sprouted a new-look Messenger which some are already calling out as too close for comfort. The all-blue speech bubble was largely unchanged since Messenger arrived in 2011, but the new design sports a gradient of purple, pink and orange. Observers have remarked that it's too close to Instagram's colours.
“Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends, to a place to hang out with your favourite people, on your favourite apps and devices,” Facebook said in a blog post. “Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging — a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you're close to.”
Have a look at the logos and tell us what you think at digittalife@jamaicaobserver.com
