Digital Life inbox

There has been tremendous positive response to the first issue of Digital Life . Our mission is to ensure that technology enhances every aspect of our lives. This is a place to report on the joy and challenges of tech. This is a platform for learning about issues, people and events. Come share your stories so that others may be enlightened and encouraged to surmount the challenges they face. While some topics will be serious, others will reflect the fun to be had with the tools which have emerged for enjoying life and working smart. Digital Life is to be enjoyed.

We welcome your feedback and contributions on topical issues, and we look forward to replying to your questions.

Use our mailbox: digitallife@jamaicaobserver.com