Digital office tools

Now that many have had a taste of working from home, how do you entice employees to come back to the office. The first question is whether you have instituted the kinds of systems needed to ensure their safety from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We now expect automatic, hands-free sanitisation dispensers, temperature testers and even more frequent cleaning of bathroom facilities. In addition, social distancing demands that the seating arrangements undergo a radical change to give everyone their space, something many have found very comforting.

Those adjustments require an examination of the kind of tools companies must have if they are to facilitate greater efficiency in an atmosphere which says the office is still a great place to be with co-workers.

3D Printer

The possibilities this technology offers for offices are just starting to be discovered. The ability to create, literally, any product on demand confirms the value of the investment, and your employees will be amazed at its potential. End the frustration of finding a replacement part for an office machine or tool. That broken desk drawer handle can be replaced in a snap, saving time and money.

Improved Lighting

Lighting enhances the office atmosphere but, even more importantly, protects vision and helps the mood. If you have older employees, put in place the kind of lighting which will help their vision. Smart lighting systems can be controlled by your smartphone and settings move with you from one area of the office to another. It is also a smart move to invest in the technology to make yours a smart office with automatic controls of the temperature, so you don't have employees reaching for a sweater or complaining about heat. The win-win is energy conservation and lower electricity bills.

Automated Reception

The way we handle visitors to the office has changed to meet new health measures put in place since COVID-19. One of the biggest changes can be seen in dealing with the first person you meet, the security control. Some companies have invested in automated systems where visitors input their names and reason f0r visit on a computer screen before speaking directly with the receptionist. This shortens the registration process and ensures that you do not come in contact with paper which may have been handled by various people.

Connected Chair

How about a connected chair with an electrical outlet and USB ports. There is even a couch version for a change of seating position. A gentle reminder, sitting for long periods is discouraged. So be sure to get up from that desk and move around the office.

Treadmill Desk

Complement the individual office set-up with a treadmill desk and give your team the kind of exercise which might be missing in the company gym. Studies show that walking is much better for getting those creative juices flowing, and users vouch for improved memory and concentration, attention to detail, and increased productivity.

These are just a few of the things you can do to remind employees why they love coming into the office each day.