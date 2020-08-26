Digitisation Leader — Krishna Singh

Mayberry Investments Limited has digitised its operations so existing clients may be kept abreast of account activity, while those hoping to become new ones will be able to complete the process using the company's app.

Leading the transformation team is Krishna Singh. “As chief information officer, I'm responsible for aligning our technology with Mayberry's corporate strategy while adhering to industry standards,” Singh explained. “This includes the use of digitisation to automate both client-facing and internal systems to eliminate manual bottlenecks and significantly reduce the time taken to complete routine tasks.”

A LinkedIn profile describes Singh as a “driven and results-oriented professional with 24 years of experience in the information technology industry and several years of project management experience”. It adds that this experience has been racked up “from working in diverse environments including multinational corporations, non-profit organisations, Caribbean entities and managing own business”. With the Mayberry assignment, Krishna demonstrates the importance of leading a team for increased efficiency.

Mayberry has implemented digital signatures that allow real-time signing and authorisation of documents to further improve the efficiency of processes. It has also eliminated the need to print and mail paper-based statements with the introduction of its online portal. New investment accounts can be completed online, and their mobile app allows clients to view portfolio balances, stock prices, and place buy/sell orders directly from their mobile devices.

“We perform detailed testing and review of our digitised systems before rolling them out to clients, so there is no disruption in service to clients. In other words, our clients can take immediate advantage of the digitised services as they are made available,” said Singh.

Over the upcoming months, the company will continue migrating other systems to the cloud. Singh recognises that cloud services further enhance business continuity. Among a long list of additional benefits are the flexibility to scale infrastructure as demand grows, without the hassle and cost of acquiring, and configuring on-site equipment. The management of security and hardware updates is also better handled via the cloud.

Singh is also responsible for selecting and implementing suitable technologies to streamline internal operations and help optimise their strategic benefits. This includes overseeing the design and customisation of systems and platforms to improve the client experience.

“We also recently implemented Microsoft Teams for all staff members, and it is being used for our collaboration, meetings, and file sharing,” Singh shared.