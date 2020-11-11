Don't throw out old Android phones

One of the world's top certificate authorities warns that phones running versions of Android prior to 7.1.1 Nougat will be cut off from large portions of the secure Web starting in 2021, Android Police have reported.

The Mozilla-partnered non-profit Let's Encrypt said that its partnership with fellow certificate authority IdenTrust will expire on September 1, 2021. Let's Encrypt says it has no plans to renew its cross-signing agreement. As much as one-third of all Web domains rely on the organisation's certificates. But since older software won't trust Let's Encrypt's root certificate, this could “introduce some compatibility woes”, lead developer Jacob Hoffman-Andrews said in a blog.

The only workaround for these users would be to install Firefox since it relies on its certificate store that includes Let's Encrypt's root. However, that wouldn't keep applications from breaking or ensure functionality beyond your browser.

So what do you do with all these phones? Here are some options from ComputerWorld that are worthy of consideration.

Use it as a wireless trackpad and controller for your computer

With the right software and a couple of minutes of configuration, your old Android device can act as an on-demand controller for your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer.

Turn it into a remote computer terminal

Want easy access to your home computer from the office — or vice-versa? Your old Android phone or tablet can be a splendid stationary screen for keeping a remote system at arm's reach.

Use it as a universal smart remote

Even the junkiest old Android device has ample power to serve as a smart remote for your home or office. That can be a helpful way for you and anyone else around to control your various smart devices and multimedia components without needing any special access (or your own current personal phone in hand).

Let it power scientific research

Here's something: Your clunky old Android device could help scientists search for extraterrestrial life, detect earthquakes, or improve cancer treatments. It's all part of a series of programmes that use your device's computing power to conduct scientific research. One such example, MyShake, from the UC Berkeley Seismological Laboratory, uses your device's sensors to detect and analyse earthquakes. If you live in an area where earthquakes occur, leaving your device plugged in and on a stable surface will provide scientists with valuable real-time data about any seismic activity.

