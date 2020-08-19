Electioneering gone digital

CAMPAIGNING for Jamaica's September 3 General Election has already been changed by the impact of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign trail does not include the usual large gatherings of party supporters rallying around political candidates. Instead, the main political parties must rely on all the technology tools they can muster to reach voters and convince them that it is their time to run things.

Both the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's National Party have deployed their electronic surrogates to maintain contact with supporters and woo those on the fence. Social media has emerged as the platform of choice since it provides instant placement and feedback as well as the vitally important Google Analytics.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness's online presence has been a consistent feature for several years. He went as far as urging his supporters to eschew traditional media and instead rely on his social media feed.

The main Opposition, PNP, also boasts former technology ministers such as Phillip Paulwell, who continues to ensure that the party mobilises a technology brigade to maintain its loyal followers while working to convince others to back their plans for taking over the Government.

We have come a long way from voters' lists posted on community centre boards to having immediate access via phone, tablet or computer. WhatsApp blasts are the medium of choice for instant contact. Still, voters expect and look forward to the house-to-house visit which either reinforces support or allows them to dismiss pleadings for votes.

But what has had the most significant impact on electioneering is the move away from mass meetings at which candidates and the parties get the chance to present their full slate to a hopeful country. Now they must rely on the virtual meeting, which offers safety to all concerned and maintains the highest level of social distancing.

We are no different from the developed countries which are conducting elections under similar constraints. The current US presidential elections give us a window into tactics of the major parties. Both the Democratic and Republican parties cancelled their big conventions and resorted instead to the safety of online events. No more cheering party faithful raising their voices and pennants in response to rallying speeches from the podium.

Instead, there was the eerie silence as evidenced in the introduction of Kamala Harris by Joe Biden in a school hall where the only audience was their technical staff and reporters. Not a cheering section in sight.

And on Monday evening we saw how a convention can be held without the roaring audience as the Democratic Party used technology to present the Biden-Harris ticket. The patriotic theme of 'We The People' was conveyed via a number of graphic appearances — from the daughter who represented her father who died of Covid-19 and, as she said, left her the task of conveying a no vote to Donald Trump, to the most talked about appearance of Michelle Obama who threw more shade than Beyonce could do in a whole concert.

No doubt the Republicans will be working up their own brand and hoping to whip up a non-existent stadium crowd in support of the incumbent Donald Trump. It will certainly be a battle of the technologies as election campaigning and mass events take on a whole new tenor.

The same is true of the recent elections in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago where the political parties, long accustomed to motorcades and mass rallies, were forced to ramp up their online rallies via social media and the legacy media of television, radio and print.

It is a similar pattern evolving in the last weeks of the local elections. One sure thing is that Jamaica's political parties have found ways to rally their supporters and woo those who may be on the fence. At the end of counting they will also be able to share the sound of their supporters by turning to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Zoom in their moments of joy — and even defeat — in the wake of this pandemic which has so dramatically changed our lives.

