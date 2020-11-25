Enterprise computing: Leveraging BRAINPOWER

Digital transformation is not only about technology. Instead, it is more about how organisations leverage technology to empower their employees and optimise business processes, all while enhancing customer experiences and creating greater value for all stakeholders. In other words, leveraging the intellectual capital in a company.

Last week we covered digital strategy, which is one of the elements under the first pillar of the Digital Transformation Roadmap, Strategy and Vision. This pillar consists of three key areas: digital strategy, digital focus, and investments.

Today we explore digital focus and what it involves.

Many organisations, regardless of whether they are small, medium-sized or large, have at some point in time entertained the possibility of radical change for business improvement and competitiveness. However, in reality, these businesses get caught in the unsustainable vicious cycle of trying to stay competitive while at the same time merely trying to “keep the lights on” or “make this month's payroll”. Often, there is not enough time to focus on critical goals.

However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has presented a unique opportunity because the fallout experienced by businesses has forced prioritisation of initiatives that have been on the back burner for a long time.

It is now time to establish a precise digital focus which represents a fresh new way of thinking about how a business can move forward in today's digital reality. It involves an evolution in thinking when it comes to leadership, business culture, change management, employee engagement and employee empowerment.

All of these changes are carried out with one goal in mind, and that is to ensure that businesses establish a customer-centric approach to service delivery while continuously adjusting to changing customer demands.

Business leadership must now seek to embrace customer-centric digital innovation, disruptive technologies, and digital services mastery across the entire business. Most importantly, transformation should be done in an inclusive way and at all levels. The board of directors (if one exists) down to the ancillary staff, must be given a chance to get involved in ideating around new ways to improve the business digitally.

A culture of ideas sharing, bolstered by digital technology, must be encouraged and embraced.

Next week we take a look at investments.

Trevor Forrest is founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Christopher Reckord is CEO of Managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.