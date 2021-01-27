Enterprise: Disruptive technology enablers

THIS week we begin discussing the components of the final pillar on our digital transformation road map — technology and capabilities. This pillar comprises three key areas: disruptive technology enablers, platform architecture and business models, along with digital mastery. However, we start with disruptive technology enablers and what they mean to the digital organisation.

Disruptive technology enablers are technology infrastructure, software or methodologies that allow an organisation to execute its processes and achieve business goals more inexpensively and smartly. In doing so, organisations can leapfrog their competition and realise new levels of performance. Some of the more familiar disruptive enablers are technologies like the Internet, World Wide Web, email, cloud computing and social media. These technologies have been around since the mid to late 90s. As businesses genuinely embrace the new digital paradigm, a new set of disruptive enablers must now be employed.

Big Data & Cognitive Analytics

In today's fast-paced business environment, the competitive edge is often gained by superior use of data for decision-making. The advent of big data has further enhanced the advantage that businesses will realise in their strategies and services delivery to clients. Big data combined with advanced analytics will enable data analysis from any source and provide detailed insights on how to achieve cost reductions, time reductions, business process optimisation, product offering optimisation, and smart decision-making. Cognitive analytics is the future of big data, and it brings a more sophisticated and humanised way for machines to analyse data and provide output for intelligent decision-making.

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the critical underpinnings of advanced, cognitive data analytics. AI/ML brings real human-to-machine interaction such that machines become more intelligent, understand fluid requests, connect dots and draw conclusions. This is especially important for specific organisations because businesses that can quickly formulate conclusions from massive amounts of data stand to gain serious competitive advantages.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Robotic process automation or RPA has become more and more popular over the past decade because it eliminates tedious tasks and streamlines mundane business processes. By applying RPA, companies can reduce human error and re-task critical, and sometimes scarce, resources to focus on higher-value work. They are effectively scaling the entire workforce at a fraction of the cost.

5G Technology

There has been a lot of discussion around the advent of 5G technology and the impact on business enablement. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile wireless communications technology. It will provide lower latency, faster speeds, increased data transfer capacity and greater device integration. These capabilities alone will usher in a new age of connectivity, smart utilities, intelligent manufacturing, and improvements in transportation the likes of which the world has never seen.