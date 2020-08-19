Epic Games battle
The story of David and Goliath comes to mind when we look at Epic Games' retaliatory move against Apple and Google. The two giants were not impressed that Epic Games gave a permanent 20 per cent discount on their Fortnite in-game currency to any player buying directly and bypassing both their stores.
Epic anticipated that the giants would pull their games and so were ready to file lawsuits accompanied by a social media campaign. Epic, part-owned by the Chinese company Tencent, planned their move by reworking Apple's 1984 advertisement which launched the Macintosh. This time Apple was shown as the evil behemoth that must be destroyed.
Fortnite is the highest-grossing free-to-play game of 2019, and this latest skirmish escalates the battle between developers and the giant app stores. Developers argue that Apple and Google charges of 30 per cent for using their stores is unreasonable. Apple is under antitrust investigation in the US and EU over its practices.
