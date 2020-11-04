Excel to excel in 3D

MICROSOFT Excel is going 3D by manipulating a pool of data types far beyond just numbers and text, allowing users to create their custom data types.

“Up to this point the Excel grid has been flat: it's two-dimensional. Not all data is flat though, and forcing data into that 2D structure has its limits. With data types, we've added a third dimension to what you can build with Excel,” said Microsoft.

In previous updates Excel added dynamic arrays and array formulas, and also Bing-assisted stock and geography data types — which introduced an element of intelligence to cells. These data types can be structured and deployed in such a way that a single cell can host deep and contextual information about a particular topic which is accessed via a scroll-over menu.

Custom data types are also connected to live sources, meaning the information stored in Excel spreadsheets need no longer be static, and the likelihood of error is reduced.

“It's about expanding how data can be utilised by adding a measure of dynamism and intelligence,” Microsoft explains.

Data types can also be created from scratch using Power Query. When importing data into an Excel spreadsheet, users will now be prompted to transform the information into a data type which can draw live data from a range of sources — files, databases, online services etc.

Microsoft is also working on a selection of more than 100 pre-configured data types, powered by knowledge engine Wolfram Alpha. These data types will allow users to, for example, keep track of stock prices, log nutritional information, and drawdown chemistry data.