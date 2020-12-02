Facebook Messenger introduces vanish mode

There were a few raised eyebrows when Facebook proudly announced the introduction of vanish mode on Messenger . Their new offering lets users “send messages that disappear automatically — messages disappear after they're seen, and you leave the chat”, the company said. But the unveiling came after WhatsApp , which Facebook owns, told us its messages can disappear after seven days.

The difference in message lifespans hinges on end-to-end encryption which WhatsApp has long boasted. Forbes contributor, Zak Doffman is not impressed.

“ Messenger's vanish mode is aimed more at Snapchat than WhatsApp, of course, but even so it should serve as a warning to WhatsApp that it has seriously taken its eyes off the ball and needs to accelerate the deployment of a Mark 2 solution that more closely hits the mark,” he said.

Facebook's vanish mode can be switched on and off within a chat. As the company instructs, “To turn it on, swipe up on your mobile device in an existing chat thread and you're in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat.”

Instagram is also expected to boast vanish mode very soon.