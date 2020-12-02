Gift from Microsoft Teams
The Digital Life
Microsoft Teams is zooming in on Zoom and Google Teams territory by offering free day-long video and voice calling. The feature allows for a crowd of 300 over 24 hours and you can add 250 people in a group chat and show 49 members on-screen during virtual chats.
“To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified,” Microsoft said in the blog post. Mobile app users will get the new updates first while other platforms will eventually get this facility.
This is welcome news for the 115 million Microsoft Teams users around the world.
