Glam up for video calls

The devil wears Prada and so can you for your next video conference, if we are to judge by the designs at both Milan and London Fashion shows. The word from the top fashion labels is that they are influenced by the need to get all dressed up for video calls.

The BBC reports a “waist-up” focus has been noticed at fashion week for both Milan and London, with detailed necklines and relaxed trousers. Prada placed its logo near the collars of its tops, and featured large coats pulled around shoulders like a blanket. The company denied that the popularity of Zoom was its influence, pointing instead to the “contemporary human relationship with technology”.

“Fashion is about reacting to reality,” said Miuccia Prada, head designer of Prada, at its virtual Milan fashion show. “During lockdown I realised how important technology is and how it is impactful for us, and in some ways, an extension of ourselves.”