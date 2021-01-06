Goodbye, Adobe Flash Player

IT has been three years since Adobe advised the planned deep-sixing of their Flash Player which became increasingly known for slowing web loading speeds, pop-up ads, and security issues. Adobe will begin blocking content from running in Flash Player starting on January 12.

The latest update to Windows 10 will represent a final goodbye to Adobe Flash Player for many users. The patch removes the version of the software bundled with the operating system.

The new Windows 10 update will remove Flash Player from users' control panels. It won't affect any software versions installed as browser plug-ins, however, any manually installed versions of Flash Player should be removed as soon as possible.

Flash Player's elimination should not heavily impact users because many popular browsers have already moved away from the format. Additionally, iPhone and iPad users are not affected by the change as iOS and iPadOS have never supported Adobe Flash Player.