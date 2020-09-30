Google Meet's now much shorter

Google Meet 60 Minutes. No, it is not the long-running current affairs show from CBS ! Come month-end Google Meet is restricting free users to 60-minute hook-ups. But it should come as no surprise since Google Meet told users back in April that the freebie would end on September 30.

“We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring,” a Google spokesperson told tech- focused platform, The Verge. “If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know.”

The change is also going to affect those who use G Suite as well as G Suite for Education. So be prepared to upgrade if you want to continue to use Google Meet for longer than an hour and with a group of say 100 or more participants.

Google Meet is chasing Zoom , which has become the most used app since the coronavirus set off a stampede to videoconferencing. The share price for Zoom has also skyrocketed as the company moves to strengthen its security protocols.