Google Meet's now much shorter
Google Meet 60 Minutes. No, it is not the long-running current affairs show from CBS ! Come month-end Google Meet is restricting free users to 60-minute hook-ups. But it should come as no surprise since Google Meet told users back in April that the freebie would end on September 30.
“We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring,” a Google spokesperson told tech- focused platform, The Verge. “If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know.”
The change is also going to affect those who use G Suite as well as G Suite for Education. So be prepared to upgrade if you want to continue to use Google Meet for longer than an hour and with a group of say 100 or more participants.
Google Meet is chasing Zoom , which has become the most used app since the coronavirus set off a stampede to videoconferencing. The share price for Zoom has also skyrocketed as the company moves to strengthen its security protocols.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy