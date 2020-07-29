Google Meet steps up security

Zoom bombing forced many videoconferencing providers to ramp up security against unwelcome guests, a threat to businesses and schools which turned to remote working during the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Google Meet has introduced its latest protections to ensure there are not intruders. Hosts have more control over who can join and, if booted off, you can only get back in by invitation. Knocking to rejoin the meeting will not get you automatic entry unless the moderator reinvites you.

There are more safety protocols allowing the moderator to decide whether invitees can join via calendar invite or phone. These controls are similar to Zoom and Webex, two of the best known collaboration tools. Google Meet also offers the host the ability to control which attendees can chat and present within a meeting.