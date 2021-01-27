Google Search's better view
Google has announced a significant redesign of how Google Search looks on mobile phones, with larger and bolder text. “We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they're looking for faster and more easily,” Aileen Cheng, who led the redesign, said in a blog.
Search results will also take up more of your screen's width, thanks in part to reduced shadows. Google also says the redesign will use colour “more intentionally” to highlight important information without being distracting. The update does not affect the way Google provides search results.
Google aims to improve the experience for users in three key ways:
Easier reading: Sections and labels larger and clearer;
Simpler design: More white space, helping users focus on content that matters;
Modern approach: A fresh new look that Google describes as “simple, friendly, and approachable”.
