Have your WhatsApp messages disappear after 7 days
The Digital Life
There is help coming for those who store tons of WhatsApp messages long after their usefulness. The Facebook-owned messaging app will have conversations fade into memory after seven days. Once you've set up the feature and chosen the people to whom it will apply, any messages you exchange with that person or group will be automatically deleted by WhatsApp after seven days.
“Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever,” the company said. The new feature will also delete any photos or videos after seven days. By default, any media received in WhatsApp is automatically downloaded on the user's device.
“We're starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about,” the company said. “The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don't.”
There are a few exceptions to consider though. If you forward the message to another chat, one that doesn't have Disappearing Messages enabled, then it will remain in that feed after it disappears from the original chat. Should you reply to a message, then the preview of it contained in the reply may stay visible after the message is deleted.
