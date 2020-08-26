Hold on to your Samsung Note

IF we are to believe SamMobile, Samsung will not 'play' another Note in 2021. Instead, they are going to upgrade the recently introduced S series by adding one thing that distinguished the Note, the S Pen. This news comes as the S20 is getting rave reviews.

According to SamMobile, the S Pen will only be available with the top-of-the-line model to be called the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Under the code name “Unbound” it is expected in three different models: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

And what of the Note? The South Korean source says that the Galaxy Note 21's launch isn't set in stone yet for the second half of 2021. They add that Samsung might launch an S Pen-equipped Galaxy Z Fold 3 in its place.