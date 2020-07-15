Home office tools

Here's a list you will need to check if you plan to work from home. You may already have some due to your work, but there are special requirements if you are to be able to deliver as if you were in the office. The key to it all is that you must be able to deliver consistently and interact with your supervisors and colleagues to complete projects.

Mobile hotspots

First up, what is your backup. If the Internet goes down where do you turn to. The rescue is right on your phone, where you can set up a hotspot. Your company could also spring for portable Wi-Fi unit.

Backup Power

You never know when the power will go out in your area. As they say, the best laid plans of man are spoiled by power outages. So, invest in a uninterruptible power supply (UPS) unit which should give you as much as an hour to continue working and, importantly, saving your work.

Remote desktop software

Many businesses have been using remote software to conduct meetings with clients in far off destinations. But Covid-19 has forced more sustained contact using videoconferencing tools. The choices are many and there is likely to be a new meaning for zoom in the dictionary. So Zoom into your office, and while you are at it, look at the alternatives which offer a range of options that include the ability to share your screen and conduct chats. Other options include recording the sessions and sharing for those unable to attend.

Online office suites

Most of us having been using Microsoft Office for years, since it is the tool of choice for write, data management, presentations, and more. But you may not be able to afford to add it to your home office toolkit. The good news is that there are alternatives. Just search for alternatives to Microsoft Office and you will discover that there are free choices.

Gone are the days of the floppy discs and the external hard drive to store your most valuable material. The fear of losing has sent many of us to rely on cloud storage. It's the backup of choice. Again Microsoft offers One Drive, but you will hear the word alternative again. Take a lot at your options and you can decide. Better yet take the advice of the IT specialist at your company. You may not need to invest since storage is also available under the company network.

Project management software

Being organised is key to working on your own at home. The deadlines you set at the office are even more crucial away from the office. In fact, they may be more critical and there is no excuse for missing your targets. Invest in project management software. Your company should already be using one of the popular tools. However, we encourage you to make an investment in the time to research the right tool for the kind of work you do. There are a lot of free options, so get searching and learning how to use them for your benefit.