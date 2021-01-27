HONOR 5G, an alternative to Huawei
The Digital Life
HUAWEI fought off America's ban on using Google's operating system by selling their HONOR phone system, which does not face that restriction. The result is HONOR's launch of a 5G dual-SIM phone in the China market, which could become a great buy when released worldwide.
The HONOR View40 smartphone's display delivers over 1 billion colours directly into your face. The phone's 4000mAh battery charges at high speed, thanks to 66W supercharge tech. Wired charging provides some 60 per cent capacity in about 35 minutes and up to 50W in approximately 30 minutes, via wireless. The HONOR View40's cameras include a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor of f/1.9 aperture to deliver top-notch main sensor action. This camera array includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.
The infrared port can control your television and 'always on' display. Phone features include NFC; multi-window multitasking; and various sensors for proximity, ambient light, gravity; as well as accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and fingerprint sensor.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy