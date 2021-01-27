HONOR 5G, an alternative to Huawei

HUAWEI fought off America's ban on using Google's operating system by selling their HONOR phone system, which does not face that restriction. The result is HONOR's launch of a 5G dual-SIM phone in the China market, which could become a great buy when released worldwide.

The HONOR View40 smartphone's display delivers over 1 billion colours directly into your face. The phone's 4000mAh battery charges at high speed, thanks to 66W supercharge tech. Wired charging provides some 60 per cent capacity in about 35 minutes and up to 50W in approximately 30 minutes, via wireless. The HONOR View40's cameras include a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor of f/1.9 aperture to deliver top-notch main sensor action. This camera array includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The infrared port can control your television and 'always on' display. Phone features include NFC; multi-window multitasking; and various sensors for proximity, ambient light, gravity; as well as accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and fingerprint sensor.