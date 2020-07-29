HOT PRODUCTS — Get even more from Alexa
1. Amazon has rolled out a new home screen for Alexa, allowing users to tap a big button at the top of the screen to get things done without voice command.
Alexa learns your choices over time and the new button will allow control of Amazon Music, Audible, reminders, shopping lists, and more. There are also lots of suggestions and guidance for first-time users.
Third-party voice apps or skills get priority as Amazon encourages use of Skills & Game, which can now be found in the “More” tab alongside Reminders and Routines. Amazon's first-party offerings, like shopping and media playback, are now the focal point of the home screen.
The new Alexa app will be rolling out worldwide on iOS, Android, and Fire OS devices, and should be available to everyone by late August.
2. While fans await the official introduction of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 event on August 5, a YouTuber has posted a full unboxing video of the product, a week ahead of the official announcement.
Mobile Central shows the Galaxy Watch 3 from as many angles as possible and explains the pairing process. The 41mm Mystic Bronze version of the Galaxy Watch 3 (SM-R850) was sold by a retailer in the UAE. The host of the channel also compares the design and size of the smartwatch with the Apple Watch Series 4, Gear S3 Frontier Edition, and the original Galaxy Watch.
The initial impressions video claims that the build quality of the Galaxy Watch 3 is relatively better than the original.
3. Remember when it was cool to have a Motorola phone? Hold on to your wallet until September for the latest Motorola Razr 5G. Motorola has made some subtle yet very important changes to the design that create a much sleeker feel.
Codenamed 'Motorola Odyssey' when it launches later this year, the leaked foldable smartphone looks similar to the form of the 2019 version with some subtle yet very important changes to the design that create a much sleeker feel.
Premium smartphones are typically powered by the latest Snapdragon 800-series chipsets. But foldable devices are expensive to manufacture and Motorola wants to keep the price down while offering 5G connectivity, hence its decision to use the Snapdragon 765 inside the Razr (2020).
