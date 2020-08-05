HOT STUFF — WhatsApp Fact Checker

1 . WhatsApp 's determination to prevent mass forwarding of messages is well known. Outside of using broadcast lists, content may only be shared with a maximum of five people at once.

The company is now strengthening its efforts to curb the sharing of misinformation by targeting those who want to be responsible and fact-check messages before passing them on. “We're piloting a simple way to double check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat. Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received,” said WhatsApp.

The feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself. Dubbed “Search the Web”, the product is being rolled out starting today in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US for users of the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

2 . How about wireless earbuds? The Jabra Sound+ app is the perfect companion to your Jabra headphones. Personalise your sound, so your music and calls experience always fits your surroundings.

Customise your settings to improve in-app navigation on the go, quickly get access to your most-used widgets and select your preferred voice assistant, with just the touch of a button.

3 . Samsung is introducing an innovative way to clean your clothes as dry cleaning businesses struggle due to the pandemic.

The company said its smart closet, dubbed the “AirDresser”, is available for purchase on Samsung.com. As the South Korean company has noted in the past, the home gadget represents a “new way to refresh clothes”. The cleaning system was first announced in 2018, and the roll-out started in Europe earlier this year. The closet looks like a narrow, sleek wardrobe with a touchscreen panel on the front. On the inside, you'll find Samsung's Jet Air system which is said to loosen dirt.

It's WiFi-connected, so you can remotely start, pause and receive laundering notifications via the SmartThings mobile app. The AirDresser launched with a $1,049 price tag and features a high-temperature sanitise cycle that eliminates common bacteria and dust mites, the company claims.