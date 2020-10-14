How do you Zoom outside of work?
A recent survey showed that people are using Zoom fo r much more than meetings. Jay Kapoor, in his Morning Brew newsletter, showed some 32 ways people in the US are using the videoconferencing tool.
The list includes playing online games from Jackbox.tv and netgames.io and sharing their screen. Zoom's whiteboard is great for playing Pictionary and Hangman.
We already know that many established artistes and amateurs are using Zoom for live concerts and even comedy shows. The list also includes reunions for families spread around the world, wedding ceremonies as advertised by Sandals, plus graduations and study groups. Churches were among the first to hold Zoom services to protect their members, and have even attracted many who were not regularly attending services.
So we would like to know how you use Zoom outside of work. Please send an email to digitallife@jamaicaobserver.com telling us your story. Look out for your story to appear in future issues of the Jamaica Observer's Digital Life.
