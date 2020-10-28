Huawei launches Mate 40 5G marvel
THE absence of Google on their phones and restricted access to US chips has not stopped Huawei from releasing their latest flagship smartphones. These phones come with Huawei's own 5G chips.
The new line-up includes the entry level Mate 40, a more premium Mate 40 Pro, and the top-tier Mate 40 Pro+. These phones are the first to include the Kirin 9000, Huawei's new chip which can house billions more transistors than that of current handsets. It compares with Apple's new iPhone 12 range with a 5nm chip, the A14 Bionic.
The Kirin 9000 comes with 5G to connect to the latest mobile networks for superfast Internet speeds and quicker response times. Apple's latest iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy phones also support 5G.
Other standout features in the Huawei Mate 40 include:
A quad-lens camera system on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor;
The ability to capture HDR, or high-dynamic-range video for more vivid colours; and
An 'AI tracking' mode that keeps a person within the frame when recording videos.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy