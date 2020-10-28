Huawei launches Mate 40 5G marvel

THE absence of Google on their phones and restricted access to US chips has not stopped Huawei from releasing their latest flagship smartphones. These phones come with Huawei's own 5G chips.

The new line-up includes the entry level Mate 40, a more premium Mate 40 Pro, and the top-tier Mate 40 Pro+. These phones are the first to include the Kirin 9000, Huawei's new chip which can house billions more transistors than that of current handsets. It compares with Apple's new iPhone 12 range with a 5nm chip, the A14 Bionic.

The Kirin 9000 comes with 5G to connect to the latest mobile networks for superfast Internet speeds and quicker response times. Apple's latest iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy phones also support 5G.

Other standout features in the Huawei Mate 40 include:

A quad-lens camera system on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor;

The ability to capture HDR, or high-dynamic-range video for more vivid colours; and

An 'AI tracking' mode that keeps a person within the frame when recording videos.