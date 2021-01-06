Huawei's Mate Pro 40, best camera phone for 2020
WHILE Huawei has been fighting off challenges from the USA, turns out that their smartphone Mate Pro 40 leads the pack, delivering the most impressive cameras in a smartphone in 2020.
This is quite an achievement, considering the problems and challenges Huawei currently faces in sourcing parts and selling smartphones in the US.
Huawei's reputation has overtaken Sony, which has been its primary sensor supplier and has a rich history in the camera and video-recording business. Despite being the first phone stripped of Google services, critics heralded the Mate 40 Pro for its outstanding camera features.
“With the best wide-shot capabilities, the most-improved zoom features, and the largest, mural-worthy photos one can take, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is an easy recommendation for photographers,” praised Joe Gvora of Screenrant.
In comparing the Galaxy and iPhone, Gvora insisted that Huawei offers the best camera features while continuing to make giant leaps from previous iterations. He concluded that combined with an OLED screen, 5G support and an ergonomic feel in one's hand, “This Huawei phone will be enjoyed by creative-driven individuals for several years.”
