Hum it and Google will find it

We often hear a song and can't remember the words or the singer, but it keeps nagging us all day long.

Google has come to the rescue with hum to search. Hum, whistle or sing and voilà, the song and singer are displayed. And those lousy singers who can't hold a key should not despair since the results are based on the melody. You can then pick the song which best matches your search.

The hum search shows related music videos, song analyses, and even any covers. To hear the whole song, just hop over to your favourite music app.