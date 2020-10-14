Instagram turns 10
Instagram 's 10th birthday cake comes in many flavours with 'slices' of features and updates ranging from visual additions to expanded e-commerce tools.
Stories Map, for example, looks back at your location stickers of the past three years, a reminder that Instagram does track your movements. If it feels a bit invasive, may we remind you that Facebook also tracks your online movements.
One of the most significant toppings on the birthday cake is in-stream shopping added to IGTV videos when the creator applies shopping tags. It's no surprise that Instagram is stepping up its foray into e-commerce after the addition of Shops in 2018. Online shopping is critical in revenue generation and staving off competition from TikTokand others.
Instagram 's one decade anniversary shows how social media has evolved. Who knows what it will look like in another ten years.
Instagram birthday high notes
900 million emoji reactions are sent within the app each day
50 per cent of Instagram users watch a video in-app every day
K-Pop is the No 1 most-discussed music genre among IG users
More than a million posts mentioning “meme” are shared daily
The average user sends three times more direct messages than comments
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy