Instagram turns 10

Instagram 's 10th birthday cake comes in many flavours with 'slices' of features and updates ranging from visual additions to expanded e-commerce tools.

Stories Map, for example, looks back at your location stickers of the past three years, a reminder that Instagram does track your movements. If it feels a bit invasive, may we remind you that Facebook also tracks your online movements.

One of the most significant toppings on the birthday cake is in-stream shopping added to IGTV videos when the creator applies shopping tags. It's no surprise that Instagram is stepping up its foray into e-commerce after the addition of Shops in 2018. Online shopping is critical in revenue generation and staving off competition from TikTokand others.

Instagram 's one decade anniversary shows how social media has evolved. Who knows what it will look like in another ten years.

Instagram birthday high notes

900 million emoji reactions are sent within the app each day

50 per cent of Instagram users watch a video in-app every day

K-Pop is the No 1 most-discussed music genre among IG users

More than a million posts mentioning “meme” are shared daily

The average user sends three times more direct messages than comments