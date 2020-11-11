iPhone 12 Pro good for the blind
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have given the blind what they call People Detection to help those who have vision problems better navigate the world around them. “Technology should be accessible to everyone,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook in explaining the need for the devices.
They make use of the new lidar sensor, a type of depth sensor that helps with augmented reality apps and serves as the eyes of self-driving cars.
People Detection will be able to tell a person's distance from the user in feet or meters, and it works up to 15 feet/5 meters away. If there are multiple people nearby, People Detection will give the distance from the one closest to the iPhone user.
Apple has long been building features into its technology to help people with low vision navigate the iPhone's touchscreen and allow those with motor impairments to virtually tap on interface icons.
For now, the iPhone only detects people, but developers could use the lidar technology to make apps for detecting objects.
