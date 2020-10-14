iPhone 5G phone feast for Christmas

WE waited with much excitement for the latest iPhone and now it is here. Just yesterday, Tim Cook delivered the most significant early Christmas present with the iPhone 12's unboxing for gifting over the 12 days of Christmas.

iPhone 12, with the ultra-powerful 5G, has more bells and whistles than Santa uses on his sleigh ride around the world. Cook was joined by several partners to showcase the seamless integration with all Apple products, offering dramatic speed numbers thanks to special 5G antennas that can receive signals in more places — whether that's a stadium or an office. The phone also adjusts download speeds from 5G to LTE, where the signal is reduced. Cameras on the iPhone 12 are incredible, as seen during yesterday's launch. They have brighter frames, low-light excellence and the ability to edit spectacular video.

And Apple surprised us all with a James Bond theme to the iPhone 12 5G Mini, “the world's smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone”.

Prices start at US$799 for the iPhone 12 5G and US$699 for the Mini. Shell out more for the iPhone Pro Max with too many features to list here at US$999 with 128 capacity, and US$1,099 for the largest iPhone ever.

Add Apple One to the mix and you will be enjoying your first COVID-19-era Christmas. Using your iCloud storage, take advantage of the Apple One bundle of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade. For a few dollars per month, you get Apple News Plus and Fitness Plus. It is excellent to have this Apple One bundle since so much of our lives has gone online, and we need a lot more space to save 4K movies plus all the photos and documents we gather daily.