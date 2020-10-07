It is Cyber Security Month

Regular users of many Internet-based services have faced an increase in cybersecurity threats since the novel coronavirus pandemic and this has led to IT security risks taking up a lot of your time.

There are several easy steps you can start taking to protect your business and personal interactions online. Here are three quick easy steps you can use:

1) Leave weak passwords in the past.

Hackers have been cracking weak passwords every day at breakfast. This step can be the difference between compromising your company system or your personal records. Once hackers have gained entry, nothing is safe — bank accounts and online transactions are easy to access. We suggest using passwords unrelated to you or your personal life. Try downloading a password manager app that helps you to create and store randomised passwords.

2) Be attentive while using VPN streaming and avoid free streaming sites with those annoying pop-up windows.

This is the easiest way malicious threats can be introduced to your devices. Hackers can steal your information in the background. Hackers recently leaked a list of over 900 VPN users, which included passwords, what was watched and more. Always vet and choose a reliable VPN provider that explicitly states its data security features and never randomly sign up for one for quick access. With your family looking for new ways to watch different shows while schools are closed, you need to pay attention to what channels are used.

3) Be careful when downloading files.

With everyone sharing the latest updates on COVID-19, it has led to an increase in malicious files being shared. The hackers and scammers are preying on our fears and using our thirst for updated information against us. Do not click on links or open files from e-mail sources you have not verified, even if it says it is an alert about COVID-19 cases in your area. Use the Ministry of Health and local news to separate the scammers from reliable sources.

After practising these steps you can investigate further protection such as encryption or firewalls, but that's a story for another day.

If you have questions or want to request further information you may contact tTech Limited at 876-656-8448/ 9599 and or sales@ttech.com.jm.