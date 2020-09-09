Jamaica's place in the tech world

There is no doubt that the Jamaican brand has wrapped the world in its arms with creativity — music, art, dance, food, science, business, a list which has grown with each passing decade. Our athletes showed what world class means. Entertainers knocked down language barriers to set the world singing and dancing to our musical beat. Jamaican dishes have whetted the appetites and sent international chefs to the larder to fetch our special ingredients. Our hospitality has become an international brand. Before COVID-19, our economic management was a model that offered lessons for many, admired by key institutions.

A recent edition of the Caribbean Economic Forum revealed a new opportunity for Jamaica. As we grapple with finding solutions to unemployment, it has emerged that one such opportunity lies in our embrace of technology. One contributor suggested that it was time for us to reshape our educational systems to lay the foundation for a new generation of workers with knowledge skills, the term used by the international community to refer to those who are highly skilled in technology. The suggestion was that we should not try to emulate but find our niche in the creation of new services which rely on the Internet.

It was one of the boldest suggestions presented at the forum and unfortunately there was not enough time to expand on the possibilities. But moving forward we need to make time to address this critical situation as we not only have to find work for those laid off, but address the major challenge facing those — particularly in the tourism and agricultural sectors — so seriously affected by the disruption.

It is clear, if we are to pursue this option, that much of the reservations which existed before the pandemic should be removed. In some ways they have already been removed: many businesses pivoted to the new reality of maintaining their enterprises by moving to work from home, online ordering and pick up and engaging customers in consistent online contact.

Our biggest challenge each year revolves around finding jobs for school leavers who number in the hundreds, many of whom are unable to pursue university studies but who are eager to be engaged in worthwhile pursuits leading to employment.

This cadre of young minds is ripe to embrace the technology train since they know the field well from their everyday activities and have the high level of curiosity so vital to discovery. It's a world in which they can demonstrate mastery of construction and building technology, creative arts and fashion, information and communication technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, social and personal services, transportation and logistics, as well as future skills.

Why not establish dedicated technology classes using online facilities to deepen their knowledge and build their skills to deliver much of the research and support needed not just in Jamaica but abroad? This is at the heart of the suggestion which came up in the forum and an idea which is waiting to be earnestly pursued. The many teachers who are not formulating curricula for online classes would have a new and exciting opportunity to encourage a new breed of student, one that is eager, enthusiastic, productive, creative and imaginative — the kinds of traits teachers welcome.

Such a development would set a fresh agenda for this country's educational system and deliver the transformation so long talked about but not pursued. The reality is that trend could be started very early in school life, creating an environment for genius. The change we envisage is not a partisan thing, neither is it the sole responsibility of government. It requires a national mobilisation of all stakeholders to achieve this timely goal.

Just imagine how the world would react if we succeed in offering Jamaican brand technology, creating a new source of foreign exchange earnings and brand recognition. It would be one bold step in reducing our reliance on tourism, which as we have seen can suffer the vagaries not just of economic slowdown in source countries but a health pandemic such as the one we are living through now.