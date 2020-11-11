Jeff Hoffman, tech heavyweight

Jeff Hoffman, a tech industry pioneer, is set to headline Tech Beach's upcoming virtual launch event on November 12. Hoffman is an award-winning global entrepreneur, proven CEO, worldwide motivational speaker, bestselling author, Hollywood film producer, producer of a Grammy-winning jazz album, and executive producer of an Emmy award-winning television show.

Throughout his career, he has launched multiple start-ups, he has been the CEO of both public and private companies, and he has served as a senior executive in many capacities. Hoffman has been part of several well-known successful ventures, including Priceline.com – now Booking.com – uBid.com and more. Notably, Booking.com is a US$70-billion market cap organisation.

Jeff serves on the boards of companies in the US, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, and Asia. He supports entrepreneurs and small businesses on a worldwide basis. He is chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, which works with entrepreneurs in 180 countries, as well as a founding board member of The Unreasonable Group. Their start-up companies have operations in 185 countries and have raised over US$4 billion in funding. Hoffman is also global chairman of Dream Tank, a worldwide youth-focused problem-solving network. Jeff supports the White House, the State Department, the United Nations, and similar organisations internationally on economic growth initiatives and entrepreneurship programmes.

The sponsors of Tech Beach expect Hoffman to lead the conversations on digital transformation, such as building a successful tech company. “One of the primary inputs is access to a well-developed ecosystem comprising of excellent talent, various layers of financing and a market with a need that embraces the product. Jamaica's growth into a digital innovation hub will require simultaneous improvements in each of these areas,” they told Digital Life.

Hoffman focuses on topics of innovation, entrepreneurship and business leadership while also regularly hosting innovation workshops for major corporations. His book, S CALE — a how-to guide for growing your business — is a hit bestseller. He was honoured with the Champion of Entrepreneurship Award from JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, and Rising Tide Capital, and received the George Brown Award for International Cooperation from the US State Department.

Hoffman received the Commitment to Excellence Award from CitySummit in 2019, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame for his contributions to the field of entrepreneurship.

Outside of the world of technology, Hoffman has made movies in Hollywood, produced TV shows and musical events including concerts, tours, and charity events with artists such as Elton John, Britney Spears, NSYNC, Boyz II Men, and others. He also serves on numerous charity and non-profit boards.

Other key presenters at the November 12 event will be the co-founders of Tech Beach, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton and Kyle Maloney, along with general manager for the Caribbean Region at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Therese Turner-Jones; CEO of IDB Lab, Irene Hoffman (no relation to Jeff); and executive director of the DMZ, Abdullah Snobar.

Tech Beach is launching its much-anticipated venture TBR Lab, which is a bold partnership with the IDB, to leverage global networks and resources to accelerate digital transformation in the Caribbean. TBR Lab, built on the foundation of Tech Beach's hybrid accelerator, has been running for the last three years. The accelerator has been hosted in partnership with the IDB, Caribbean Development Bank and the World Bank. Past participants include the founders of recent success stories such as Edufocal, MD Link, BlueDot Insights and WiPay.