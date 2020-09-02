Keeping kids safe online

One of the great anxieties parents have is what their children do with their tablets and phones. And as more of their learning comes via these devices, there is a greater expectation that these gadgets will encourage children to broaden their knowledge through exposure to new things.

Help is coming from Google with the introduction of KidSpace , which allows children to become explorers of things they love — and much more. It is also in keeping with Google's other tools such as Family Link parental controls and a section of Google Play dedicated to teacher-approved apps.

KidSpace will showcase things for them to read, play and make, and they will be able to tailor the mode to their identities a bit more by creating a character/avatar. This new service comes on Android with a library of books and apps in the Read and Play tabs. As many as 400 books will be available in this first wave of KidSpace .

The Watch and Make tabs have videos from YouTube Kids that, Google says are “engaging and encourage off-screen activities”. As expected, there is a role for parents who may download more things for their kids to check out from Google Play.

KidSpace will first be available next month on the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 a 10.1-inch HD wide-viewing-angle screen and dual Dolby Atmos speakers for US$129.