Leak: New set of Nintendo ports

Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has leaked some info about new ports for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games. Also rated is The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles not just for Nintendo Switch, but PS4 and PC.

The rating board also rated Tales from the Borderlands for Switch. And there's more including Secret Neighbor for Nintendo Switch, a spin-off of the popular thriller Hello Neighbor as well as SnowRunner for Switch.

Meanwhile, here's something official, a new Nintendo Switch Concierge service, a no-cost pilot programme for new Nintendo Switch™ system owners. Participate in a virtual one-on-one meeting with a Nintendo representative to ask questions, get answers, and learn more about everything your Nintendo Switch system has to offer.