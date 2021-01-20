Lenovo AR glasses offer 5 virtual monitors
Lenovo's new pair of sleek and lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses, called the Thinkreality A3, project five virtual monitors at once. The glasses connect to your PC or a Motorola phone through a USB-C cable.
The glasses have dual fish-eye cameras to track and map the room around you. Plus, an eight-megapixel 1080p camera sits right above your nose tip to stream your view to remote teams.
There are two editions of these glasses. The PC edition plugs into your system to provide a virtual monitor experience; you can line up five of them. It can display your existing applications on these large virtual monitors without taking up physical space. The industrial edition lets you tether the headset to select Motorola phones so that users can simultaneously track work on a factory floor or manufacturing line.
Lenovo says we can expect to see AR integrated into work soon. “In the next three to five years, we'll see the ability to use augmented reality anywhere and everywhere at work... grow exponentially. Plus, powerful chipsets and 5G roll-out will allow us to create more use cases out of this technology,” said Nathan Pettyjohn, commercial lead for AR and VR at the Lenovo.
