Lessons from US work-from-home stats
The Digital Life
AS more countries across the Caribbean come to terms with the reality of many of their employees working from home, it's interesting to note the trend has been a long time coming in America. These statistics may help to encourage your company's transformation:
1. Even before the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses across the world to adopt a remote work policy, more than 5 million US employees were already working from home at least half the time. (Source: Fundera)
2. Working from home can increase productivity. In fact, remote employees work 1.4 more days per month than their office-based counterparts, resulting in more than three additional weeks of work per year. (Source: Business News Daily)
3. The number of employers offering a work-from-home option has grown by 40 per cent in the past five years. However, only seven per cent of all employers in the United States offer work-from-home flexibility. (Source: Fundera)
4. Seventy-one per cent of people said listening to music at work makes them more productive. (Source: Robert Half)
5. Productivity per hour declines when a person works more than 50 hours a week. (Source: Stanford University)
6. Employee health plays a role in productivity as well. In fact, companies see a 25 per cent better performance from employees who eat healthily. (Source: FinancesOnline)
7. Additionally, employees report they are more productive on days when they exercise before work. (Source: The American Psychological Association)
8. US productivity improved by 1.7 per cent in 2019, which marked the largest gain in nine years. It'll be interesting to see COVID-19's impact on productivity with so many people now working from home. (Source: Marketwatch)
