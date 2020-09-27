Lessons from US work-from-home stats

AS more countries across the Caribbean come to terms with the reality of many of their employees working from home, it's interesting to note the trend has been a long time coming in America. These statistics may help to encourage your company's transformation:

1. Even before the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses across the world to adopt a remote work policy, more than 5 million US employees were already working from home at least half the time. (Source: Fundera)

2. Working from home can increase productivity. In fact, remote employees work 1.4 more days per month than their office-based counterparts, resulting in more than three additional weeks of work per year. (Source: Business News Daily)

3. The number of employers offering a work-from-home option has grown by 40 per cent in the past five years. However, only seven per cent of all employers in the United States offer work-from-home flexibility. (Source: Fundera)

4. Seventy-one per cent of people said listening to music at work makes them more productive. (Source: Robert Half)

5. Productivity per hour declines when a person works more than 50 hours a week. (Source: Stanford University)

6. Employee health plays a role in productivity as well. In fact, companies see a 25 per cent better performance from employees who eat healthily. (Source: FinancesOnline)

7. Additionally, employees report they are more productive on days when they exercise before work. (Source: The American Psychological Association)

8. US productivity improved by 1.7 per cent in 2019, which marked the largest gain in nine years. It'll be interesting to see COVID-19's impact on productivity with so many people now working from home. (Source: Marketwatch)