Let's 'GOOGLE MAP' Jamaica
One business leader recounted how, when asked what his wife was doing, he would say she is working for Google, mapping all the shops, supermarkets and drug stores around Kingston. He was jokingly making the point that she spends a lot of time shopping. But, on a serious note, you too can help Google map the Jamaica landscape in even greater detail than now exists. Hook up with Google Maps and spread the joy.
The app is becoming more useful for everyone and moving beyond just a destination search tool for businesses and customers. Here are some of the new tricks up Google Maps ' sleeve:
Street view images added by users: Whip out your smartphone and start taking a series of pictures while moving up and down your street. Once you submit those pictures, Google will do the rest by combining the images, adding automatic rotation, and zoom positioning.
Community feed within the app: Google Maps users will be able to access the latest reviews, photos and posts added to the app by people you follow and local experts. That is sure to add a lot of new useful information.
Messaging for maps and search: Here's a very neat tool. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses can reach out to potential customers directly from the app, allowing two-way messaging. That way you will know whether you can get a room or reservation for a good meal at a restaurant you have wanted to try.
Performance insights for businesses: Businesses will be able to get an instant rating based on customers' use of Google Maps. That's one sure way to attract new clients and build brand loyalty.
