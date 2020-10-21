Look out 5G, 6G's coming

A North American telecom alliance is already pushing for the next generation of cellular service, and it could be 6G. The major players are Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile US and UScellular – and they aim to make North America a global leader in the technology.

The grouping, Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), has called on the US Government and industry experts to begin work on the next generation of mobile networks.

Work has already begun on R&D (research and development), manufacturing, standardisation and market readiness – and a rallying call has gone out to operators and vendors to focus on key priorities around technology development, government policy and funding.

Founding members of the group include Canadian operators Bell Canada and Telus, equipment vendors Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung, along with Qualcomm, Facebook, Microsoft, JMA Wireless, Ciena, InterDigital and Telnyx.