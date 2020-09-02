Look out Amazon, Facebook Shop is here
What will Facebook do next? How about give you a chance to shop. Yes Amazon, you heard right. Facebook is coming for some of that billion-dollar business which has made Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world. Facebook has announced some new moves — adding a Shop tab to its baseline app and expanding access to its Shops checkout system.
Facebook Shop is a new in-app destination that echoes its Instagram Shop feature, added last month. The dedicated space aims to simplify finding products and making purchases, offering it all in one spot within the mainline app.
Meanwhile, the social networking site is rolling out the recently launched Facebook Shops feature, allowing enterprises to showcase products on Facebook and Instagram, to any eligible business, plus adding customisation features, messaging and measurement.
It's also expanding checkout on Instagram to all US businesses and creators, it says — allowing users to complete a purchase in the app with just a few taps. Facebook has partnered with BigCommerce and Shopify to enable the checkout, or businesses can use a combination of Facebook Commerce Manager and the Shops feature.
