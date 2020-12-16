Make your home smarter this Christmas

Deck the halls with smart home gadgets from Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and Zigbee, fully-fledged smart home systems which use Amazon Echo or Google Assistant speaker. If you have an iPhone, check out the Apple HomeKit-related smart gear.

The list of intelligent devices includes smart doorbells, cameras, and light bulbs. For example, the August Smart Lock Pro fits onto your existing deadbolt, allowing the use of your existing key. It means you can lock and unlock your door remotely, and even set it up to unlock automatically when you're within 200 feet of home.

Pump up the volume in your home with the Echo Studio from Amazon, which delivers an impressive performance. The 3D audio effects are great for listening to your favourites, and it connects to Amazon Fire TV devices.

And if Christmas is not the only season you want to light up your home, we have something for you too. Check out all-year-round lighting with the smart Philips Hue light bulb range. Add the Philips Bridge for reliability, plus the ability to connect with a range of different standards and home control systems including Apple HomeKit, Nest and Samsung SmartThings.