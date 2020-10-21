Managed IT services 101
Managed IT services are any defined set of proactive IT services that are remotely delivered and paid for before use. Transitioning to this delivery model will mean offloading or outsourcing specific IT operations to a managed services provider (MSP). The managed IT service provider assumes ongoing responsibility for a predetermined set of services such as monitoring, managing and/or problem-solving for selected IT systems and functions on your behalf.
Managed IT services providers can offer services such as security alerts, patch management, data back-up and recovery for different client devices such as desktops, notebooks, servers, storage systems, networks and applications. Offloading routine infrastructure management to an experienced managed services professional lets you concentrate on running your business, with fewer interruptions due to IT issues.
Basic services often start with a monitoring service, which notifies you of problems which you resolve on your own. At the upper end of the spectrum, fully managed services cover everything from alerts through problem-solving. MSPs will perform an initial assessment of your current IT environment and management requirements to help you decide which services you need — and at what levels.
According to one main industry group, “Managed services provide organisations with predictable, business-focused IT services that optimise operations, manage risk, and deliver measurable business value.”
How does it work?
Managed IT services are typically delivered in a monthly, subscription-based model, and leverage webbased
remote monitoring and management tools that operate across distributed, multi-customer infrastructures.
While managed service engagements generally include software as a service (SaaS) elements
for remote IT and security monitoring and management, there are many types of managed services,
including:
• Remote monitoring and management (identify and remedy problems before they impact the
business)
• Supplemental support (provide services to support internal IT efforts: patch management or
remote storage)
• Specialised services (manage elements of the IT system such as security, application, VoIP)
• Fully managed services (outsourced IT)
• Hardware as a service (Haas), platform as a service (“managed” support packaged with a
product).
A fully managed IT services suite is designed to provide you with 24/7 peace of mind, freeing you
to focus on driving your business forward. They monitor your systems, apply patches, protect against
viruses, ensure back-ups are performing successfully, and more. They will catch and fix the little problems
before they become big ones — in many cases before you're even aware that there's an issue.
Source: tTech Limited
