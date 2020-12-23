Merry, merry e-commerce: Ongoing challenges for MSMEs in Jamaica

It's proving to be a not-so-merry Christmas for some essential customers in our economic landscape. In this scenario, the “customers” are a part of our local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) community. For the past several years, and more so since 2019, there has been significant focus on enabling e-commerce for small businesses. We all want to see Jamaican businesses with easy access to selling their products on a global scale and, more importantly, getting paid quickly without doling out half their earnings in fees.

It would be even more rewarding if we could have access to an independent payment platform (one unrelated to banks or the Government), built right here in the Caribbean; and possibly even right here in Jamaica. But alas, as we struggle to make our sandbox a friendly place for all to play, we have the same challenge with serving up the right fintech fit for our MSME customers.

While we have seen solutions provided through banks, and also through some government agencies, there is still a significant gap in resolving the fundamental challenges that MSMEs face. Why is that? We face the challenges of being a blacklisted country and having ongoing issues with fraud and corruption. This would seemingly make the existing regulatory frameworks worthwhile and necessary. But have we examined the needs of our customers and the solutions that technology can create? Have we taken the time, to begin with, to craft a strategy that will result in ease and accessibility, or are we putting together solutions and then shoehorning our MSMEs?

There have been several initiatives activated, in response to COVID-19, to fast-track the resources and tools made available to MSMEs to boost their online business capability. Research conducted by some of these groups has shown that there is low trust and confidence in the approach to existing e-commerce options, including the multiple fees to be paid and the regulatory handcuffs that often slow down ease of doing business. Let's take a step into the new digital era where the needs of customers are identified and used as the starting point for developing solutions. There is still more work to be done.

It is clear that there is positive intent to create global e-commerce access for our small businesses, and we are getting closer to providing objective and fair solutions. The sooner we can close the gap between what policymakers and big companies think MSMEs need, with what will build trust and confidence in our customers' minds and hearts, the sooner we will be off to the world market experiencing the tangible benefits that e-commerce can deliver.

The Jamaica Computer Society extends very best wishes for a safe holiday season and high expectations for success in 2021 .