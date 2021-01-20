Microsoft Teams to offer dynamic view
It's confirmed that Microsoft Teams will come with dynamic view by March, allowing one user to share content side by side with others. This will be useful for users who want to make a presentation, play a video for reference, and present reports. Currently, Teams shows smaller icons of participants when someone is sharing his screen or making a presentation. With the update, the gallery view will automatically rearrange itself for a better viewing experience. Users will also have the option to personalise this view, according to The Verge .
Active speakers will also be highlighted as they raise their hands. The March update will also allow users to pin a specific point during a presentation.
