More health info from Huawei wearables

Huawei Technologies is stepping up research to meet the demand for more health care information from smart wearables. Work is underway at Huawei's 13 research centres to produce wearables that can measure and track body temperature, hypertension and coronary heart disease.

“The whole industry is expecting [wearable] products which can really help consumers better manage their health [concerns], especially chronic diseases that both young and old people are likely to get,” Jason Low, an analyst at tech research firm Canalys explains. “But there is still a long way to go because this requires a lot of R&D [research and development] investment, as well as cooperation between smart hardware and technology companies.”

Sources point to Huawei's latest initiative as a sign that the company continues to persevere in their other growth areas, despite struggles that have affected the supply of hardware and software components for its primary smartphone and networking equipment business.