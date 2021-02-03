More health info from Huawei wearables
Huawei Technologies is stepping up research to meet the demand for more health care information from smart wearables. Work is underway at Huawei's 13 research centres to produce wearables that can measure and track body temperature, hypertension and coronary heart disease.
“The whole industry is expecting [wearable] products which can really help consumers better manage their health [concerns], especially chronic diseases that both young and old people are likely to get,” Jason Low, an analyst at tech research firm Canalys explains. “But there is still a long way to go because this requires a lot of R&D [research and development] investment, as well as cooperation between smart hardware and technology companies.”
Sources point to Huawei's latest initiative as a sign that the company continues to persevere in their other growth areas, despite struggles that have affected the supply of hardware and software components for its primary smartphone and networking equipment business.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy