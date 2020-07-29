National Library offers virtual history classes

The National Library of Jamaica (NLJ) has responded to the social distancing restrictions in education by offering virtual classes for students preparing to do School-Based Assessments (SBAs) as part of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Head of the National Library, Beverly Lashley, announced the initiative after a pilot was conducted with the participation of 25 students and three teachers. The test run was coordinated by the NLJ's manager of Research and Information, Chantal Cousins, along with Caribbean history teacher at Campion College, Veronica Taylor-Smellie.

“We want to bring the library to the students, who are unable to physically visit the facility to do their research and SBAs,” said Lashley.

The NLJ is also encouraging greater use of the library by all students and adults and the recent workshop included presentations on how to evaluate and use its resources, as well as how to cite sources used.

“We scanned what they needed and made it available to them for a limited period of time,” Lashley said, noting that the resources required by students are digitised and placed on a portal, which can only be accessed with a password.

Access to future workshops requires registration with the NLJ via e-mail at nljresearch@nlj.gov.jm.